GOtv Boxing Night 26: Fans to Win GOtv Decoders

Fans at GOtv Boxing Night 26, scheduled to hold on Saturday at the Molade-Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, stand the chance of going home with GOtv decoders.

The decoders which will come with a one-month subscription, provided by sponsors of the event, GOtv Nigeria, will be won via lucky dips to be held between bouts. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the show organisers, Flykite Productions.

According to the organisers, the decoders are the sponsors’ gesture of appreciation for the support the boxing fans have given the event since it debuted in November 2014.

“GOtv Boxing Night is the biggest ever intervention in the sport domestically and it has yielded results, providing boxers with a regular outlet for their skills, exposure to foreign boxing audiences, including promoters, and avenue for development.

“These results would have been impossible without the support of the fans, who troop out to cheer boxers and provide atmosphere at the various venues,” the statement said.

It also quoted the sponsors as expressing delight at the intervention, development of boxers and support of the fans.

Head, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Tope Oshunkeye, said GOtv Nigeria is committed to the continued growth of the sport in the country. A major element in the envisaged growth are the fans and they deserve to be appreciated.

“Fans are the lifeblood of boxing and, indeed, every sport. As such, we are delighted to be involved in domestic boxing and are grateful for the support the fans have shown to our modest efforts at returning boxing to its pride of place. It is the reason we are making the decoders available to 10 fans, and we believe this will provide access to our world class channels and programming to the lucky winners of the decoders,” Oshunkeye said.

GOtv Boxing Night, airing live on Supersport in 50 African countries, will feature eight fights across different weight categories, the biggest of which is the international challenge bout between punch machine, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, and Ghana’s Emmanuel “Agogo” Mensah against each other.

Agbaje, who is in the country from the UK where he won three fights, is a fan favourite and holds the West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight title.

Also returning are Abolaji “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed, former WABU middleweight champion; and Prince “Lion” Nwoye, a product of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

Afonja will take on Jafaru “Tanko” Suleiman, while Nwoye will take on Funso Moshood.

Others in action include Stephen “Freeman” Kadima, last winner of the N1million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for best boxer; Kabiru “KB Sniper” Salawu, Samuel “African Mayweather” Adebayo, Tosin “Soja Boy” Osaigbovo, Sadiq “Golden Boy” Oyakojo and Azeez “Latest” Ayobami.

The best boxer at the event will go home N1million, while the runner-up will win N500,000.