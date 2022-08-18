  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

EFCC Charges DNFBPs on New Anti-money Laundering Legislation

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday urged Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) to conduct their dealings in line with the provisions of the newly enacted Money Laundering Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.

The Lagos Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, gave the charge during a two-day sensitisation programme organised by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) for DNFBPs on the implementation of the newly passed AML/CFT Legislation.

“This sensitisation is important because we do not want friction between the EFCC and DNFBPs, as we have seen in recent times.

“All that we are saying to you at this workshop is to comply with the requirements of the money laundering laws so that you will be able to transact your businesses with ease and not experience any sanctions from the EFCC,” he said.

Ghali also used the opportunity to urge them to cooperate with the EFCC and support the commission in its sustained fight against terrorism financing and corruption in Nigeria.

 “We want you, the non-financial business operators, to join us in sanitising the systems, eliminate any form of fraud and criminality and to make sure that you are not being used as tools for money laundering,” he added.

The Coordinator, SCUML, Lagos, Paschal Samu, in his opening remarks, said the programme aimed at sensitising the various DNFBPs such as hoteliers, supermarket operators, luxury goods operators, casino operators and car dealers on their roles in complying with the anti-money laundering law.

He added that the EFCC would not hesitate to take actions against erring DNFBPs in line with the provisions of the law.

Also speaking at a similar forum in Ilorin, the Zonal Commander, Michael Nzekwe, called on automobile dealers in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital to ensure compliance with extant laws and regulations requiring registration and certification of their businesses by the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML.

The commander, who was addressing members of the Kwara State Motor Dealers Association led by its President, Alhaji Ahmed Dare Abdul, said, “apart from enforcing compliance with SCUML regulations, the EFCC under the new Money Laundering Act, MLA, has legal responsibility in safeguarding the investment of stakeholders in the Non-Designated Financial Institutions, NDFIs, from the activities of fraudsters.”

Giving further insights on the activities of SCUML, the Zonal Commander said, “Under the new MLA, SCUML is now to be fully under the EFCC.”

He said part of its responsibilities was, “to ensure compliance of DNFBPs including but not limited to car dealers, jewelry dealers, real estate managers, hoteliers and other stakeholders with the provisions of the law.”

Responding, Abdul thanked the Zonal Commander for the warm reception accorded his members and the explicit explanations rendered on the activities of SCUML.

While pledging the unalloyed support of the association to the EFCC’s anti-graft fight, Ahmed called on the anti-graft agency to set aside a date to sensitise his members across the 16 Local government Areas of the State so that they can also be better informed about SCUML and what was expected of them under the law, a statement from the EFCC stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.