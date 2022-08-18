Distell Wines and Spirits MD Tasks Staff to Brace up for Better Performance

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Country Managing Director, Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited, Mr. Steve Ighorimoto, has tasked staff of the company to brace up for greater performance and customer satisfaction in the coming year.

Ighorimoto told the sales managers, sales representatives, and brand ambassadors of the firm to redouble their efforts in order to achieve greater productivity.

The company produces brands such as Chamdor non-alcoholic sparkling wine, Bains whisky, Savanna, Amarula, 4th street among many others.

Ighorimoto gave the charge during their national sales conference 2022 with the theme: ‘Game Changer-the power of winning together’, held at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Course in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The managing director told the participants in the conference that they have earned the confidence of the African Leadership Team, and further tasked them to justify the commendations and rewards from the top hierarchy of the company by breaking new grounds and smashing their current records.

He said efforts are in top gear to continuously seeking ways and better alternatives to achieve cost savings without compromising quality and standards of the company’s products.

The company, he said will invest more on training staff, recruit the right people for the right roles and inspire them through purpose and strategy for progress.

He noted that the company, which was incorporated in 2018, has done so much in the market without any loss, adding: “The company is increasing and expanding its footprint in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the National Sales Manager of Distell Nigeria, Mr. Alex Onoghodjare, told the staff members that the company must achieve above volume and profit target for the year.

“The need to grow Distell Nigeria business in 2023 will involve expanding our distribution coverage, gaining full presence in places where our brands have little or no traction, this will involve engaging sub-distributions to partake in our distribution model, use their structures for direct coverage and ensure presence in all major cities,” he stated.

Participants at the conference were exposed to health and medical awareness on such diseases such as Hepatitis A, B and C among others.