Transformer Cables Thief  Electrocuted in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A middle-aged man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was yesterday electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The incident occurred at Kolade Estate, along GOF area in Ogooluwa, Osogbo at about 3.47 p.m.

A resident of the area, Mr. Olu Adebayo, told THISDAY that the man who was electrocuted was trying to remove some cables from the Raji Kolade 100KV, 11/0.415 transformer.

He said a close look at the deceased showed that he was one of those scavengers who relied on picking electrical components to sell for survival.

Confirming the incident, Senior Communication Officer, IBEDC Osun Region, Mr. Kikelomo Owoeye, said a resident of the area reported the incident at the nearby IBEDC office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.

She said: “A resident of Kolade Estate, along GOF area in Ogooluwa, Osogbo, there was supply at about 3.47 pm that a loud explosive sound was heard which prompted a resident to call the technical supervisor of IBEDC, Ogooluwa Service Unit, Mr. Micheal Oguntola, covering the area of the incident.

“In response to the call, with the aim to verify the cause of the explosive noise the dead body of an unknown scrap collector was found hanging on the transformer fence with his burnt fingers was found on the red phase of the bushing of the transformer.

“The bag of the scrap initially collected was found under his dangling legs behind the gated and locked transformer fence. Immediately, the TSS informed the Technical Engineer, Mr. Salam Akinloye and the police men from Ataoja Police Division, Osogbo, who came to evacuate the body of the deceased to Asubiaro Hospital’s mortuary.

She, therefore, appealed to customers to be vigilante in safeguarding their electrical installation within their communities against vandals.