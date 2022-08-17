Police Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Five suspected gunmen late last Monday night abducted 10 persons on the Obbo-Ile/Osi road in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Already, the state Police Command, which confirmed the ugly development, said it has rescued four out of the 10 victims.

THISDAY checks revealed that the victims were coming from Egbe in Kogi State on a commercial bus with registration No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA, when they were abducted close to midnight by gunmen who reportedly ambushed them.

It was gathered that the gunmen were said to have taken over the road with guns and asked all the occupants on the bus to come down with immediate effect.

It was further learnt that the gunmen were said to have matched the victims into the bush, and asked them to call their relations for their freedom from captivity.

When contacted on the incident, the state Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said only six persons were kidnapped, adding that: “The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the six abductees,” who he said had been rescued and presently with the police.

“Information regarding the kidnap of six occupants of a commercial bus with registration No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA, between Obbo-Ile/Osi road by five armed hoodlums at about 23:15 hours of August 15, 2022, was received today August 16, 2022, at about 07:30hrs.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen, tactical teams, vigilantes and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“Consequently, the victims’ vehicle loaded with foodstuffs was found abandoned with an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and presently with the police.

“The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, wishes to assure the families of the yet-to -be released victims that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing the remaining victims still in the custody of the kidnappers.”

He further advised commuters to avoid night journey, especially on isolated roads.