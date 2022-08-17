Gombe Approves N10bn Road Construction Projects

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved the construction of 17 township roads valued at N8.8 billion.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Abubakar Bappah, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after the council meeting yesterday, said the 17 township road projects would traverse areas like Kagarawal, Pantami/Gabukka, old GRA and Civil Service Commission’s office to Science Secondary School in Gombe to link up with Shongo among other locations in the state capital.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council also approved N1.2 billion for emergency repairs of washed-out roads across the state.

In another development, the council has lifted the ban on seven out of the 17 private health institutions of learning earlier closed down for reasons bordering on accreditation, physical and instructional considerations.

The Chairman of the committee on the review of the sustainability of private health institutions of learning in the state, Zubair Muhammad Umar, said those given the nod to resume academic activities included Fountain College of Health Science and Technology Tunfure; Conformance College of Health Science and Technology Billiri; Garkuwa College of Health Science and Technology Gombe; Lamido College of Hygiene Liji; Ummah College of Health Science and Technology, Dukku; International College of Health Science and Technology; and Haruna Rasheed College of Health Science and Technology Dukku after complying with stipulated medical standards by the regulatory bodies.

According to him, those still under suspension include Ilimi College of Health Science and Technology Gombe; Barunde College of Health Science Kumo; Legacy College of Health Science and Technology Gombe; College of Health Science Filiya; College of Health Science Deba; and Bormi College of Health Science and Technology, Bajoga among others.

Umar, who is also the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said the state government decision on the matter is to checkmate professional quackery and not aimed at witch-hunting anyone.

While placing emphasis on the position of the chairman to ascertain the sustainability of private health institutions in the state, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, said the decision forms part of government decision to ensure health safety and efficiency in the state.

Earlier speaking, the overseeing Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Meshack Audu Lauco, who coordinated the post SEC press conference, said all decisions taken by the State Executive Council were done in the best interest of the people of the state.