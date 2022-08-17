FIIRO DG Inspects Institute’s Facilities to Fast Track Nigeria’s Industrialisation

Funmi Ogundare

The new Director General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Dr. Jummai Tutuwa Adamu, recently embarkee on an assessment tour of facilities at the institute​ to ascertain their viability and​ overall mandate, as well as the​ ​ relevance to her goals as the CEO.



During the inspection, she expressed​ satisfaction with the calibre of staff manning the state-of-the-art​ equipment and the over 40 laboratories of the institute, saying that the institute​ ​has what it takes to fast track industrialisation in the country.​



She promised to assist in the capacity development​ of staff to improve on their delivery time and productivity level.



She also stressed the need to expose the institute’s researchers to best practices that will make them compete favourably with their colleagues in other parts of the world.



“On staff welfare, hard work will be adequately rewarded coupled with a conducive atmosphere to work in,” the DG said.

On assumption of office, Adamu had met with members of the management, various committees handling specific assignments, executives of the​ three unions and other relevant personnel.



During the meeting, the three unions highlighted their areas of concerns and expectations. They promised to work harmoniously with the new helmsman to take FIIRO to the next level.​



In her remarks, the Chairperson of NASU, FIIRO branch, Mrs. Ogunleye expressed satisfaction with the audience given to them by the DG, saying that with the kind of response they got from her,​ it is certain that she will address all issues raised by the unions.



In her response, Adamu requested for time to digest the various observations and requests with a promise to present them where applicable to the governing board of the institute for long lasting resolutions and​ solutions.



Dr.​ Adamu, an Associate Professor of Biochemistry, was appointed by the federal government for a five-year non-renewable tenure. Until her appointment, she was the​ Director​ in charge of the National Biotechnology Development Agency.



It is widely expressed that she will re-enact her giant strides at the Biotechnology centre in FIIRO.