EFCC Arraigns Internet Influencer over Alleged N110m Fraud

Wale Igbintade



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday arraigned an internet influencer, Portia Emilia before a Lagos Special Offences Court, in Ikeja over alleged N110million fraud.

The social media influencer was arraigned alongside her company Savanah Crest Investment Limited before the court.

The defendants, who were docked before Justice Abike Fadipe are facing a six count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretense and stealing preferred against them by EFCC.

EFCC alleged that the offences were committed sometimes in 2018 in Lagos.

The commission said that the defendants allegedly conspired amongst themselves and stole the sum of N50 million.

The charge reads: “That you Portia Anthony Emilia and Savanah Crest Investment limited with intent to defraud dishonestly stole and converted to your use the sum of N50 million.

“With intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of N20 million from one Racheal Akintola and dishonestly converted to personal use.”

“That you Portia Anthony Emilia and Savanah Crest Investment Limited with intent to defraud dishonestly obtained the sum of N20 million from on Wendy Daniel.

“ That you Portia Anthony Emilia and Savanah Crest Investment limited with intent to defraud dishonestly obtained N20milion from one Ruth Boloatte.”

The offences committed are contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287 (5) criminal law of Lagos State.

Sections 280 (1),(2) 8, 285 (1) and 278 (1) (b) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

And Sections 1 (1) (2) and (3) of the advanced fee fraud and other related offences Act No 14 of 2006.

However, the defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the plea of not guilty of the defendants, EFCC Counsel, Innocent Akanno, asked for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded pending the perfection of their bail condition.

The defence counsel, M.Balogun informed the court that they have filed a bail application and same as been served on the prosecutor.

EFCC’s Prosecuting counsel affirmed the service and the court grants Balogun leave to move the bail application.

While moving the bail application, Balogun told the court that the first defendant is not a flight risk as her International passport is with the Commission and she is on the path of settlement.

Akanwo in his response objected the bail application and urged the court to grant her a condition that would ensure she didn’t jump bail.

In her ruling, Justice Fadipe noted that the court is convinced that the defendants is not a flight risk, having not jump administrative bail at the Commission.

Justice Fadipe, however, granted her bail in the sum of N10 million with a surety who must be a relative, and have a bank insurance of N10 million and a landed property.

Consequently, the judge remanded the defendant in the correctional center pending the perfection of her bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till September, 23, for trial.