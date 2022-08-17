Djokovic: Sticking to Principle at Cost of Immortality

In two weeks’ time, the U.S. Open will begin in New York City. Novak Djokovic would be the presumed favorite, because as of now he won’t be there. His unvaccinated status bars him from entering the United States.

This is not a column caping for Djokovic to be allowed to play, nor is it a condemnation of him for remaining unvaxxed. We’re all in our corners on this one; nothing said here is going to change anyone’s mind. That conversation is mostly pointless.

But whether you agree or disagree with Djokovic’s stance, there is this: he’s remained firm in his conviction no matter the cost, and that cost is potentially monumental — maybe even literally.

Djokovic currently sits at 21 major championship victories, one behind Rafael Nadal for most all time amongst men. Because of his vax status, Djokovic already missed the Australian Open earlier this year. He would have been the heavy favorite to win there, but without him, Nadal claimed the title and the lead in the race for most majors won.

Assuming nothing changes in the U.S.’s stance on not allowing unvaccinated foreigners into the country, Djokovic will miss another major he’d otherwise be favored to win.

The Big Three of Roger Federer (20 major titles), Nadal (22) and Djokovic (21) have won 63 of the last 77 majors, but their domination is coming to an end. Federer, at 41, has pretty much bowed out of the major race, leaving it to Nadal and Djokovic.

At 36, Nadal has been battling injuries, though even at 75 percent he may still have another French Open title or two left in him. He very well could reach 24 or 25.

Djokovic, at 35, has yet to show much sign of slowing, but the fall can happen fast in tennis. Does he have three or four more majors in him — a Hall of Fame career for any tennis player — to potentially keep up with Nadal?

This is what’s at stake here for Djokovic — immortality. The winningest men’s player of all-time … or maybe not. This is no small thing, he knows it, and yet he’s stood strong in his conviction. And it must be noted that that conviction is not to be a hero for the unvaxxed, but rather a personal decision based on what he believes is best for him.

Some of you will cheer him for it, others will ridicule him, and eventually history (as it always does) will have its say. And if Djokovic is No. 2 on the list, what a wild discussion that will be. –Culled from Yahoo.com