Demolition: Ibeju-Lekki Residents  Appeal to  Sanwo-Olu for Intervention

Omolabake Fasogbon



Residents of Okeogun-Museyo community in Ibeju-lekki area of Lagos State have sought for the intervention of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the ongoing demolition of buildings in the community.

The residents, who staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly’s Secretariat on Monday, stated that the demolition was been carried out by the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), adding that over 200 buildings had been marked for demolition.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Baale of Okeogun-Museyo, Mr. Falilu Sanni, alleged that there was a plot to take over the entire community land by some land grabbers parading as real estate development companies, who were being backed by the government security agencies.

Sanni noted the presence of soldiers and officials of NTDA in the community had denied residents of peace and comfort, and almost leading to break down of law and order by youths in the area.

He said: “Residents cannot sleep with the two eyes closed because each day we wake up with fear, panic and anxiety. “

“The community woke up few days ago and saw agents of the NTDA marking houses in the community for demolition.

“It took the combined efforts of the CDA executive members and elders in the community to stop youths in the community from fighting the NTDA agents who were marking the community homes for demolition.

“As law abiding citizens of this state, we are appealing to your excellency to graciously intervene and come to the rescue of the community before the issue degenerate into break down of law and order.”

Sanni noted that the residents had earlier staged a protest on March 14, 2022, over the issue, with no response from the state government except that the demolition move was intensified recently.

Also speaking, the CDA Chairman of Okeogun-Museyo community, Mr. Adedeji Adeagbo, appealed to the state governor to order a stop on the demolition.

Adeagbo assured that the community would cooperate with the state in terms of payment for land ratification.

Addressing the residents, Director, Civic Engagement Matters, Mr. Ayodeji Haruna, said that the matter would be directed to the governor for further actions.