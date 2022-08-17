Atiku, Tinubu Congratulate President-elect of Kenya, Ruto

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Asíwájú Bola Tinubu respectively, have congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, Williams Ruto.

In a statement, Atiku said the people of Kenya have done well so far with the election process, stating that the announcement of the results and declaration of a winner was the crunch time.

The former vice president said: “Even though a winner has emerged, and indeed, has to emerge in an electoral contest of this nature, the people of Kenya and certainly, its democracy are the greatest winners.”

According to him, “There can never be any loser if everyone joins hands in working together to improve the well-being of the people. It is imperative that the citizens cutting across all political divides eschew violence and animosity in order to safeguard the gains of the past.

“Whatever issues there are about the election can always be resolved within the ambits of the law. As one, Kenyans will be the better for it. I congratulate President-elect William Ruto and acknowledge Raila Odinga for a closely fought contest.”

On his part, Tinubu in a statement he personally signed yesterday commended the people of Kenya on the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said: “I congratulate Williams Ruto and his UDA party on his election as the next president of Kenya.

“I also congratulate and while urging all Kenyans to accept this result and shun violence, I enjoin them to seek peaceful adjudication of all disputes through the Kenyan legal system.”

Tinubu described the peaceful election as the greatest testament to the progress Kenya has made in strengthening the core institutions of its democracy.

He said he prayed that as President, Ruto would unite the country, bringing all Kenyans together to move their great nation forward and implementing the progressive policies and reforms desired by the people.