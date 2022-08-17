2023: Sokodeke Remains NNPP’s Guber Candidate in Niger, Says INEC

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has nullified the second gubernatorial primary election conducted by the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) in Niger State.

The electoral body in the state insists that Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Sokodeke, who emerged victorious in the first primaries, remains the candidate of the party for next year’s governorship election.

The NNPP, had last week, conducted a fresh primary election at its secretariat in Minna, where Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, who had earlier contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, was returned with 124 votes.

The primary election was supervised by officials of INEC, and the National Legal Adviser of the party, Mr Horn Roberts, while Dr Mohammed Bala of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai was the returning officer.

However, one week after the conduct of the primary election, the officials of INEC have not written their report substituting the name of the first winner, Sokodeke, with that of Malagi impossible.

According to findings, the INEC team hinged their decision not to write a report on the fact that the first winner, Sokodeke, did not formally write to the commission to say he was withdrawing his nomination.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Mr. Arthur Adzape, confirmed to THISDAY that the substitution sought by NNPP cannot be possible because relevant sections of the law, especially the Electoral Act 2022, has not been met.

Adzape said as far as INEC is concerned, last week’s exercise by NNPP is a nullity.

Efforts to reach the leadership of the party in the state on the issue was abortive.