Post-Harvest Losses: FG Pledges Support to Research Institutes

The federal government has pledged its unwavering support to research institutions in their bid to address post-harvest losses in the nation’s agricultural sector.

Also, the government has lamented the threat posed to food security by post-harvest as report has revealed that over N3.5 billion is lost annually to post-harvest losses.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mustapha Baba Shehuri, revealed this at the presentation of International Standard Organisation (ISO) accreditation certification to Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) Accreditation Certificate to the Minister in Abuja.

Shehuri, who was represented by the Director, Agric Land and Climate Change Management Service, Mr. Shehu Bello, disclosed that post-harvest loss was worrisome situation that threaten the food security.

He said: “Unfortunately not much attention has been paid to address the problem as much as it is done for production.”

He, however, commended NSPRI for its attainment of accreditation certificate in a bid to address the challenge of production and post-harvest losses in the agric sector.

He said that research institutes are important agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was established in 1948 as West African Stored Products Research (WASPRU) has the mandate to engage in post-harvest storage research of all farm produce, animal products and fisheries inclusive, through the acquisition of enabling infrastructure, tools, and equipment amongst others.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Agric Research Council of Nigeria, ARCN, Garuba Sharubutu, spoke about the process of obtaining certification and revealed that NSPRI was qualified to receive the accreditation certificate having gone through the rigorous exercise and come top in their certification procedures.

In her remarks, the Executive Director, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Dr. Patricia Pessu, commended the ministers, the executive secretary of ARCN, and the Senate Committees on Agriculture as well as the House of Representatives for their immense guidance support over the years.