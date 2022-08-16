Obaseki Charges Local Communities on Securing Oil, Gas Installations

Adibe Emenyonu



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has charged local communities on protecting oil and gas installations in the state.

Obaseki who was represented by the State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, yesterday, at the inauguration of the Efe Field OML152 in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, stated that the asset would boost Edo State’s contribution to the nation’s ability to meet its oil production allocation by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He said: “On behalf of Edo State Government, I want to specially congratulate Newcross Petroleum Limited for this feat as you have secured the start-up and stabilisation of production from the Efe field – OML152.

“I know it gives your management a sense of fulfilment as today serves as a landmark for your success story ever since you showed interest in this asset. I know that ever since you fulfilled all regulatory requirements for the conversion of the asset here from an Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) phase to an Oil Mining License (OML) phase, you have not relented in your pursuit that has led you to this commissioning. I am impressed with the level of work and commitment you have put into achieving this milestone.”

He noted that, “For us as a government, this commissioning will boost Edo State’s contribution to the nation’s ability to meet its oil production allocation by OPEC and make Edo one step ahead in cementing our place as a force to reckon with in the oil and gas industry.

“Edo today is leading in the Ease of Doing business in Nigeria and you may want to know why? His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Executive Governor of Edo State has made lofty efforts to make Edo an investment haven as security infrastructure is being prioritised and invested in.

“We have a security architecture that is community based. Some of the infrastructure we have very close here in Orhionmwon built by Governor Godwin Obaseki include the Abudu Township Road with three adjoining streets and a bridge. Others are Ugo Skill Acquisition Center in Niyekorhionmwon and the Town Hall in Obazogbe-Nugu. We have also completed the new Police Area Command Office in Urhomehe.

“There are more to come in our efforts as a government to improve and protect the well-being of our residents.”

According him, “As you may very well know, we now have two modular refineries which will start operations very soon. The first being a 6600 barrels per day modular refinery established by Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Limited and AIPCC Energy Limited.

“The second was established by Duport Midstream Company Limited. We are not stopping here. We are poised to attract more investments to Edo. The third may just be established by Newcross Petroleum Limited because I believe in your capacity as a forthright industry player.

“We urge you to explore collaboration with us along this line in the downstream sector, especially in areas of oil and gas parks and refineries. We want to make Edo State the energy hub of Nigeria.”

He said the state oil and gas ministry has a robust and active collaboration with security agencies to protect investments in oil and gas across the state.