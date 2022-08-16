National Assembly Institute to Award Doctorate, Says DG





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), an arm of the National Assembly, has stated that it would soon upgrade its programmes, to commence the award of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

The institute started the award of Master degree programmes on parliamentary related courses about six years ago.

The Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, revealed the plan for the award of doctoral degrees by the Institute yesterday in Abuja in his speech at the ninth matriculation ceremony held at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly.

The planned academic programme, according to the NILDS boss, is being done in collaboration with the management of Federal University Lokoja.

He said: “Recently a delegation from Federal University Lokoja visited the Institute for academic collaborations, especially at the level of doctorate. Talks are on-going between the two institutions in order to seal pact.”

Sulaiman stated further that the various academic programmes being run by the Institute have impacted greatly on legislative practices in the country both at the federal and state levels.

He said: “Over the years, the number and quality of students being admitted to the various academic programmes of the Institute have been on the rise.

“This is a confirmation of the relevance of these programmes and the impact they have had on successive students, which have inspired more people to join.

“I am delighted to report that the successes and achievements of the Institute in all areas of capacity development have made NILDS not only a national but also an international model for a successful parliamentary support institution.

“In the last two years, the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a law establishing a Legislative Institute. Similar bills are under consideration in other state Houses of Assembly, including Delta State.

“At the continental level, the Parliament of Benin Republic has established a Parliamentary Institute modelled after NILDS. A delegation from the parliament visited the Institute a few months ago to understudy our system and learn from our experience and success story.

‘Similarly, we have received parliamentary delegations from various African countries, including Ghana and Uganda. Recently, the Regional Parliament of Ethiopia approached us for a benchmarking visit due to hold at the end of this month.”

No fewer than 20 out of the 80 candidates who matriculated are to undergo Master degree courses in Legislative Studies; 15 in Elections and Party Politics; seven in Parliamentary Administration; 18 in Law; 17 for Post Graduate Diploma in Electrical and Political Party Management; nine for Higher National Diploma in Parliamentary Administration; and four for Higher National Diploma in Official Reporting.