Nasarawa  Inherited N720m Salary, NLC Tells BudgIT

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday replied the BudgIT that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, had inherited a salary liability of N720 million from the previous administration.

The BudgIT, had in its recent field survey, put Nasarawa and seven other states of the federation in the category of states owing workers salary for six months and above.

But the Nasarawa State chairman of the NLC, Yusuf Iya, during a press conference in Lafia, debunked the BudgIT report describing it as false, fallacious, concocted and baseless.

However, Iya said: “Governor Sule inherited a salary liability which has been hanging since 2016, amounting to N720 million which he graciously granted approval for the payment and it was paid.

“Not only that, the governor also approved the implementation of pending promotion which has been hanging for over 14 years with a financial implementation of N216 million.”

He therefore, added that the implementation of the pending promotion had added to the state wage bill which the governor had never refused to pay for any month.

Similarly, the Nasarawa State governor has also denied the recent survey report made by the BudgIT suggesting that the state was owing salary of workers, stressing that, so far, it did not owe a single month salary of its workers.

Chief Press Secretary to the Nasarawa State governor, Mallam Ibrahim Addra, made the claim in a press statement, stating that the organisation got its information wrongly as the Nasarawa State government did not owe salary of workers.

According to the statement, “the report by BudgIT is not only false but unjust, unfair and has come to the Nasarawa State tate government with a rude shock.”