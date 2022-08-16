  • Tuesday, 16th August, 2022

Nasarawa  Inherited N720m Salary, NLC Tells BudgIT

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday replied the BudgIT that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, had inherited a salary liability of N720 million from the previous administration.

The BudgIT, had in its recent field survey, put Nasarawa and seven other states of the federation in the category of states owing workers salary for six months and above.

But the Nasarawa State chairman of the NLC, Yusuf Iya, during a press conference in Lafia, debunked the BudgIT report describing it as false, fallacious, concocted and baseless.

However, Iya said: “Governor Sule  inherited a salary liability which has  been hanging since 2016, amounting to N720 million which he graciously granted approval for the payment and it was paid.

“Not only that, the governor also approved the implementation of pending promotion  which has been hanging for over 14 years with a financial implementation of N216 million.”

He therefore, added that the implementation of the pending promotion had added to the state wage bill which the governor had never refused to pay for any month.

Similarly, the Nasarawa State governor has also denied the recent survey report made by the BudgIT suggesting that the state was owing salary of workers, stressing that, so far, it did not owe a single month salary of its workers.

Chief Press Secretary to the Nasarawa State governor, Mallam Ibrahim Addra, made the claim in a press statement, stating that the organisation got its information wrongly as the Nasarawa State government did not owe salary of workers.

According to the statement, “the report by BudgIT is not only false but unjust, unfair and has come to the Nasarawa State tate government with a rude shock.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.