Buhari Rejoices with Babangida at 81

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, as he marks his 81st birthday on August 17, 2022.

The president, in a statement issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and associates of the former leader in celebrating another year, heralded by God’s benevolence and mercies.

He noted the historical role of the former military president in shaping the political and economic development of the country, and his counsel to upcoming political leaders.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the octogenarian.