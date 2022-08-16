  • Tuesday, 16th August, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with Babangida at 81

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, as he marks his 81st birthday on August 17, 2022.

The president, in a statement issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and associates of the former leader in celebrating another year, heralded by God’s benevolence and mercies.

He noted the historical role of the former military president in shaping the political and economic development of the country, and his counsel to upcoming political leaders.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the octogenarian.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.