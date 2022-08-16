Bandits Kill One Person in Kogi Market, Abduct Another 

*Demand N20m ransom

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Suspected bandits invaded Orie market, killed one person , abducted another and demanded N20 million ransom at Agbedo community -Apayan in Igalamela/Odolu Local area of Kogi State.

ThHISDAY gathered that the suspected bandits in their large numbers stormed the market on Sunday at 2 pm and started shooting sporadically to scare the people away.

The shooting by bandits , it was learnt, caused pandemonium the market and people were running for safety as one Johnson was hit by the bullets and died, while another person was abducted immediately to unknown place.

Sources hinted that the suspected bandits have demanded ransom of N20 for the release of the abducted person.

It was reliably gathered that the t incident was third time in a row when suspected gunmen would attacked the market and abduct people and later demanded for ransom.

Investigations further revealed that the suspected bandits are taking advantage of thick forest between Apayan in Kogi State and the boundary of Enugu and Anambra States to perpetrate their evil acts .

Sources further revealed that the people of Agbedo community in Apayain district of Igalamela/Odolu Local government area of Kogi State have continued to Appeal to the State government and security agencies in the state to come to their aid from the incessant attacks on the defenceless people on market days in the area.

The Kogi State Police Public Relation officer , Willy Aya could not be reached for confirmation of the incident. When journalists put calls across to him, he was not picking his calls at the time of filling this report.