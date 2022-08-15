Tony Beasley Replaces Chris Woodward As Interim By Texas Rangers Amid Disappointing MLB Season



The former professional baseball utility player and coach, Christopher Michael Woodward has been fired as manager of the Texas Rangers after the MLB club missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.



Woodward was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 54th round of the 1994 Major League Baseball draft. On 7th June 1999, he debuted in the major leagues by hitting a sacrifice fly in an 8–2 loss to the New York Mets.

From 1999 to 2012, Woodward played in Major League Baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, and Boston Red Sox.

Texas Rangers announced that it fired manager Woodward.

Meanwhile, Tony Beasley, the third base coach, has been named the team’s interim manager beginning with tonight’s game against the Oakland A’s and lasting through the remainder of the 2022 season.

The President of Baseball Operations for the Rangers, Jon Daniels stated, “Chris Young and I had the very difficult task of informing Chris Woodward of our decision today.

“During his time as Rangers’ manager, he worked tirelessly under sometimes challenging conditions.”

He admitted that Woodward’s efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers have been driven by dedication and passion, which is greatly appreciated.

He has portrayed the organisation with class and respect, says Daniels. “We have had extensive discussions over the past few weeks, and while the current performance of the team is certainly a major factor in this decision, we are also considering the future.”

As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and assemble the necessary components to compete for the postseason each season, the president said they felt that a change in leadership was necessary at this time.

“On behalf of the entire Texas Rangers organisation, we thank Chris and wish him and his family the very best.”

While Woodward has a record of 211-287 since his appointment as the club’s nineteenth full-time manager on November 3, 2018, Beasley is in his eighth season as a Major League coach for the Rangers. He was hired on 18th November 2014 and is the staff member with the longest tenure.

However, the 55-year-old Beasley has previously served as a Major League coach for Washington (2006) and Pittsburgh (2008-2010), and as a minor league manager for the Pirates (2001-05) and Nationals (2011; 2012-13) for eight seasons.