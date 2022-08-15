  • Monday, 15th August, 2022

Police Kill Five Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Victim in Edo

Nigeria | 17 seconds ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Five suspected kidnappers have been reportedly shot dead during a gun duel with the police in Edo State.

An abducted victim, Innocent Achebe, 38, was rescued unhurt by the security personnel, and he had since been reunited with his family.

Men of the Edo State Police Command also recovered from the scene of the crime, two locally-made pistols, cartridges and charms.

The command’s deputy spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, made the disclosure on Monday in an online statement, while declaring that the command was committed to ridding the state of violent crimes, especially kidnapping. 

She said: “The feat was achieved following credible information at the command’s disposal that hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, were operating in Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State (in Edo North Senatorial District). 

“On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team’s operatives from the Ibillo sector, in collaboration with vigilance members and hunters, to the scene.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured and were later confirmed dead.”

Iwegbu also quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, of commending the show of gallantry exhibited by the security operatives.

The police deputy spokesperson disclosed that Yaro promised that the command would continue to work with relevant stakeholders and law-abiding residents of the state, to ensure a safe Edo now and always.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.