Police Kill Five Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Victim in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Five suspected kidnappers have been reportedly shot dead during a gun duel with the police in Edo State.

An abducted victim, Innocent Achebe, 38, was rescued unhurt by the security personnel, and he had since been reunited with his family.

Men of the Edo State Police Command also recovered from the scene of the crime, two locally-made pistols, cartridges and charms.

The command’s deputy spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, made the disclosure on Monday in an online statement, while declaring that the command was committed to ridding the state of violent crimes, especially kidnapping.

She said: “The feat was achieved following credible information at the command’s disposal that hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, were operating in Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State (in Edo North Senatorial District).

“On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team’s operatives from the Ibillo sector, in collaboration with vigilance members and hunters, to the scene.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured and were later confirmed dead.”

Iwegbu also quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, of commending the show of gallantry exhibited by the security operatives.

The police deputy spokesperson disclosed that Yaro promised that the command would continue to work with relevant stakeholders and law-abiding residents of the state, to ensure a safe Edo now and always.