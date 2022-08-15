Osun Poll: Group Hails Oyetola’s Decision to Challenge Election Results at Tribunal





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Members of Fruit Seller Association of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter, has described the decision of the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to challenge the outcome of July 16 governorship election at the tribunal as a ‘welcome development and best decision ever.’

The group stated this during an engagement meeting organised by the state Civic Engagement Centre held in Osogbo yesterday.

The Chairman of the group, Alhaji Adbulateef Famakinwa, while speaking at the meeting, assured the governor that the people of the state would not allow the outcome of the governorship election to demoralise them, but would rather continue to support the governor in their prayers.

Famakinwa said the group is confident that the outcome of the tribunal would be favourable to Oyetola.

He said various developmental projects the governor had executed in the state would not be forgotten, adding that the association was solidly behind Oyetola to

reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

Famakinwa said the governor should be rest assured that members of the group are not an ingrate and would not abandon him at this critical stage.

According to him, “We will not stop praying for the governor to come out victorious at the tribunal.

“We are with him and we will support him with everything we have for him to succeed.”

In his response, the governor thanked the members of the group for their support and solidarity.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said he was confident of victory at the tribunal.

The governor also commended people of the state for their unflinching and unwavering support, adding that the will of God will eventually prevail.