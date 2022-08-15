  • Sunday, 14th August, 2022

Gumel’s Plaudits for Team Nigeria’s Feat in Birmingham 

Sport | 1 min ago

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC),  Habu Gumel,  has praised the efforts of Nigerian athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after they won 35 medals to become the number one African nation on the Commonwealth Games medal.

Gumel lauded the country’s athletes, coaches and support staff after the nation became the first African Nation on the medals log of the Commonwealth Games with 12 Gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals, the highest in Nigeria’s 15 years  appearances at the Games was in 1994 at the Victoria, Canada edition with 37 medals(11-13-13) and Glasgow 2014(11-11-14). ‘

“This is the most remarkable outing in terms of gold medals which are 12. We’re very proud of the efforts of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who worked tirelessly with the NOC to ensure the best welfare packages for the athletes”, Gumel, a member of International Olympic Committee revealed yesterday.

