Former Wikki Tourists Star, Gopey, Joins TP Mazembe

The Tout Puissant Mazembe of Congo DR yesterday announced the recruitment of former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi star, Michael Stephen Gopey, 22, as the latest addition to their fold.

The Nigerian international striker joins the Lubumbashi based Kamalondo club for one season plus an option of extending the contract.

Gopey’s visit to the TP Mazembe is the first big coup of the transfer window made by the club for the 2022-2023 season.

According to report from Congo DR, the signing of the centre forward who is 1.84m tall, is a good one for TP Mazembe’s aspiration in continental football this coming season. “This is a good one for the club as Gopey is a talented, powerful and already experienced offensive element.”

Gopey was initially contracted to a Ukrainian club, FC Inhulets Petrove,

until the war with Russia grounded the Ukrainian championship. He had stints with Al Arabi (Kuwait), Wikki Tourists, Rivers United and Lobi Stars in the Nigerian topflight before returning to the African continent under the colours of the TP Mazembe.

Gopey who arrived in Lubumbashi yesterday to undergo medical examination, has promised to stay in the copper capital even longer than his first contract.