FG: $400m Required to Complete Abandoned Millennium Tower

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has disclosed that $400 million would be needed to complete the Millennium Tower which construction began in 2005.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed revealed this when him and the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello inspected the facility for the purpose of seeking other sources of funding for it. He solicited for private-sector collaboration to enable the execution of the monument, noting that whoever partners with the federal government on the project stands to make a lot of revenue.



The 170 metres high tower that literally grows from the ground, like a flower surrounded by transparent wings upon which is fastened a luminous Coat of Arms that glows white and green rays visible at all times is made up of three giant cylindrical concrete pillars of different heights around which are wrapped transparent stainless steel wings that gradually unfurl outwards and upward like a funnel.



The project which dominates the National Square has space for 1100 cars and houses the National Museum at various levels, the National Theatre as well as five-star model hotel.



Sadly, according to the FCT Minister, the Millennium Tower project has been stalled by paucity of funds.

He said his administration inherited a lot capital projects in the city, adding that a lot of resources and time had been spent on completing them. He said most of the projects were being done in phases in order of priority.



“To be frank with you, we don’t have enough resources now to be able to complete this project. That’s how it is-you complete what you can within available resources. So we are here with the Minister of Information and Culture, to see how we can discuss alternative sources of funding it,” he said.



The project which is handled by Salini Nigeria Limited for the FCT Administration is a tourist site designed to showcase the country’s unity and strength and to serve as a venue of its cultural identity and a place of studies and relaxation.



It has an observation deck and a revolving restaurant that provide a panoramic view of Abuja. The tower drew its inspiration from Nigerian tradition, particularly the Yoruba tradition such as the monumental shrines and the traditional palace enclave, among others.