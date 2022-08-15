Death of 50 Infants: Rivers APC Vows to Invest Massively in Health Sector

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to invest massively in the health sector and ensure welfare of health professionals across all strata in the state, if elected in the governorship election in 2023.

The party made the promise in reaction to the recent death of about 50 infants over measles outbreak in Kugbo community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement yesterday APC assures the people that its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole has the capacity to revamp the health system and ensure other positive development in the state.

The party sadness on the tragedy that has resulted in the death of the number of infants, adding that it would have been a preventable incident if robust healthcare policy programme were in place.

The APC, however, sympathised with the bereaved families and the Odual people over the tragic losses.

“The APC in Rivers State and its governorship candidate have reacted to the mass deaths of infants in a part of the state and has thus vowed to unfold a comprehensive roadmap for the health sector in the state to tackle infant, child mortality and other health needs of the people of Rivers state.

“The reaction to the reported death of over 50 children in the Kugbo Clan of Abua/Odual LGA of Rivers State is as a result of reported measles outbreak, something the party feels is preventable if a robust healthcare policy programme were in place.

“Sadly, this tragedy has exposed the challenges of access to portable water, proper sanitation and hygiene in the affected area.

“The APC in Rivers State has already positioned itself as an alternative hope for the masses with the array of credible candidates it has presented Rivers people and the choices are easy for Rivers people to make.

“We commit to building a strong economy for the state, reduce poverty by providing jobs for our people beyond party or ethnic lines.

“An APC government in Rivers State shall invest massively in the health sector and cater to the welfare of health professionals across all strata.

“We shall be proactive to the health needs of our people by setting up Standard Disease Control Units and strengthen the primary healthcare delivery system in all 23 local government areas of the state in order to drastically reduce incidences of mortalities in the rural areas or reduce its scale of damage”, the party assured.