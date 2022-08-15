AIB Commissioner Urges Airlines to Set Up Investigation Unit

Chinedu Eze

The Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Akin Olateru has called on all Nigerian airlines to establish a unit for accident investigation in their respective organizations to enhance air safety.

Olateru made the call while receiving the investigation team from Cameroon probing the crash of the Havilland DHC -6-400 Twin Otter operated by Caverton Cameroon at the Bureau’s headquarters in Abuja at the weekend.

According to a statement issued by the Bureau’s General Manager, Public Affairs Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, the Commissioner said this would help the airlines to understand and take advantage of the benefits of accident investigation to boost safety in their operations.

According to Olateru, big carriers like American Airlines have such units, which have greatly benefited the carriers, adding that it is the responsibility of everyone to have an understanding of accident investigation in Africa.

The Commissioner further disclosed that when fully commissioned AIB-N training school would play significant role in training airlines’ personnel in accident investigation, which would help them in investigating occurrences with a view to enhancing safety in their operations.

He described the AIB Training School, as a world class training institution located in Abuja, which is near completion and it is expected to commence operations before the end of the year.

Singapore and other two countries, according to Olateru, have signified readiness to assist the AIB training school.

The Cameroonian delegation led by Mrs. Leopoldine Essimi of Ministry of Transport included Col. Brice Okomou, Capt. Raymond Ekenglo and Mrs. Mispa Samnick.

According to Essimi, they were in Nigeria to seek AIB-N expertise in the reading of the flight recorders, transcription of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), analysis of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and FDR animation.

The DHR-6-400 Twin Otter (registered TJ-TIM) was operating Yaoundé (Nsimalen) – Dompta – Yaoundé (Nsimalen) on May 11, 2022 when it crashed killing all the passengers and crewmembers. The aircraft was found crashed in a forest, not far from Nanga Eboko.

According to Olateru, Nigeria was part of the investigation in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13 since there were Nigerians onboard the ill-fated aircraft adding, however, that Cameroon has not decided whether it would cede the investigation completely to Nigeria or not.