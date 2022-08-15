2023: Odimayo Inaugurates APC Units’ Canvassers for Tinubu, Jimoh, Others





Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency in the Southern senatorial district of Ondo State, Prince Okunjimi Odimayo, has inaugurated some members of the party in both Okitipupa and Irele Local Government Areas as polling units canvassers for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ondo South senatorial candidate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim; House of Representatives candidate, Prince Okunjimi Odimayo, and all the candidates for the state House of Assembly.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the party secretariat in Okitipupa at the weekend, the House of Representatives hopeful said the move was part of his strategic planning and preparation for the 2023 general election campaign.

Odimayo, who stressed the need for each of the canvassers to go back to their respective polling unit and kick-start ‘a door to door’ engagement with prospective voters about the party and its candidates in the presidential, national and state Assembly elections in 2023, emphasised the importance and cogent reason why a well grass-rooted issue-based campaign across the senatorial district be anchored by the canvassers.

The politician noted that what Nigerians, especially the youths, need now is the mentorship skills of the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, to make positive impacts in politics and everything to make Nigeria a great country among the comity of nations.

He said: “The Midas touch of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is being felt across and even beyond the shores of Nigeria; men of honour doing exploits had risen to the apogee of their careers through his thoughtful, selfless community-developing, country-beneficial innovative inclinations.

“The goodwill, leadership prowess and statesmanship qualities of the APC presidential candidate stand him out of the crowd as the best man for the new Nigeria Project, with youths engagement and involvement in policy formation, implementation and delivery.”