2023: Group Pledges Support for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Other PDP Candidates

Members of ‘Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu’ have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his aspiration to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.



The group which was formed by the late former Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje, to galvanise youths to mobilise massive support for Ugwuanyi in 2019 and further strengthen his political ascendency beyond 2019, also declared their support for the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other candidates of the party.



Speaking when the LG Executives and five members of the Ward Executives in Nsukka LGA paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, the Director General of Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu, Tony Ugwu, disclosed that they were emboldened by the numerous achievements of the governor in the state in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges, his penchant for peace and good governance and the uncommon love he has shown to the group since its inauguration.



Ugwu pointed out that through the governor’s magnanimity and commitment to the well-being of youths of Enugu State, a lot of members of the group benefited from the World Bank supported Agricultural Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project.



The Director General disclosed that, “it is on record that presently the APPEALS programme is paying money instantly into the accounts of the beneficiaries,” adding: “Some of them are here and we say thank you very much Your Excellency.”



Commending Ugwuanyi’s role in keeping the group alive, he said: “Your Excellency, without you, this ‘Project 2019 and Beyond’ would have been moribund with the death of the man who gave birth to this group. But we are happy because the Project 2019 and Beyond is still alive.



“When we say beyond, it means Project 2019 has gone beyond 2019. We are talking about Project 2023 and we came here to give you maximum support and solidarity; that we are totally behind you and your senatorial bid; that we are also behind your preferred governorship candidate, Peter Mbah, who is the candidate of the PDP in Enugu State likewise other PDP candidates in Nsukka LGA.”



The Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Walter Ozioko, the PDP candidates for Nsukka East and Nsukka West constituencies, Christiana Onah and Amos Agbo respectively, were with the LG and Ward Executives of Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu during the solidarity visit to the governor.