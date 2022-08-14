Billionaire Couple, Tein and Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Step out with Style after ‘Misunderstanding’

For obvious reasons, many women would wish to be as lucky as she is in life. If not for anything but the fact that her husband, Tein Jack-Rich, is a billionaire oil baron and founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited.

But unlike many other women of her status, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich has refused to be a “trophy wife.” The mother of two is the brains behind the popular ELIN Group.

In its five years of operations, ELIN has grown into a conglomerate, with footprints across West Africa and the United States.

Her investment portfolio touches several facets of Nigerian society, drawing on its core operating values of integrity, mutual respect, customer service, innovation and safety. In fact, the couple has been a great inspiration to many youngsters.

Elizabeth and her husband are being discussed as a template for a successful and happy marriage. Their union, according to those close to them, continues to inspire many hoping to find a lasting union.

Like two young lovers, they are always seen together at events and social gatherings, holding each other’s hands, whispering sweet nothing into each other’s ears.

Stories emanating from the home of the couple have confused many who would rather not believe such. The sad story of a misunderstanding between the hitherto role models has shocked many of their admirers.

What fuelled the rumour was that the beautiful woman reportedly deleted pictures of the family on her Instagram handles.

It was gathered that many have even begun prayer sessions for the couple, hoping that all the stories will turn out to be mere rumours.

For sure, those prayers have surely been answered by God, with the latest news suggesting that the matter has been resolved and the loving couple are back in each other’s arms, according to a source.

Recently, they stepped out together and attended two different occasions in one week: the installation of Erelu Abiola Dosunmu as the Yeye Oodua as well as Dr. Tope Agbeyo’s son’s wedding at the Monarch Events Centre in Lagos.

It was gathered that the light-skinned woman, who was decked in a free-flowing glittering gown, stole the show when she stepped into the event hall. They both held hands like new lovers as King Sunny Ade serenaded both of them with praise songs.

The mixed blood drop-dead damsel at 29 has become the embodiment of Nigeria’s next generation of leadership and she is on a mission to bring shared prosperity to her fellow citizens. The sartorial elegance that radiates around her anytime she steps out in public gives her a distinct outlook and places her in a league of her own.