Senator Alimikhena, Others Dump APC for PDP

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial district, Senator Francis Alimikhena and several others were yesterday received by the Edo State Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, as new members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors who were formerly of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said they left the party as a result of the injustice against Senator Alimikhena’s ambition to return to the Senate.

Alimikhena was denied a return ticket to return to the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for the third time and was replaced by former governor of the state and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiohmole.

Alimikhena said he decided to leave the APC for PDP because the former party is made up of deceitful persons who do not march their words with their actions.

He also described the APC as a dead sinking ship that cannot be salvaged even by the best of sailors, hence the decision to dump the party before it dragged them into a bottomless pit.

At the reception in Benin City, Shaibu said he was elated to reunite with the people with whom he had shared political affiliation in the past.

The deputy governor described the defection as the beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North and the state as a whole in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“You’re welcome to the PDP; together we will change the face of Edo North and the state in general.

“This is definitely a reunion to rescue the country. While I am very excited today, the aspect that gladdens my heart most is the invitation to Edo North to witness a tsunami of defection that will coast PDP to victory at all levels of government come 2023.

Representatives of the defectors from the six local government areas that made up the district said they wished to join Alimikhena in the PDP due to his unmatched achievements.

They said their coming to the PDP was to seek a refugee, and the beginning of good things in the party.

They assured that their entrant into the party had signified an end to the APC and resounding victories in the subsequent elections in the area.