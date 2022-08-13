Remembering Legendary Nathan Ejiogu, 50 Years After His Passage

Tribute

Sam Ekpe



Every Community has in its history and among its heritage, personalities and symbols which remain eternal in its memory as a reference point in outstanding achievements. Hence one cannot discuss the political development of Igboland in Old Eastern Region of Nigeria without acknowledging the exploits of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. Michael Okpara, Dr. K.O. Mbadiwe, Dr. Akanu Ibiam and many others.

In the Education Sector, the names of Alvan Ikoku, Founder of Aggrey Memorial College Arachukwu, Dr. Enoch Oli, Founder, Merchants of Light School, Oba and Hon. V.C Ikeotuonye, Founder of Zixton Grammar School, Ozubulu and many others readily came to mind.

A name that will definitely not be missed in this category is that of Nathan Okeoma Ejiogu, the founder of Alvan Ikoku College of Education (former (ATTC) Owerri); founder, Institute of Education, University of Nigeria Nsukka; First African Principal, Teachers Training College, Uyo (now University of Uyo); the initiator of adult education, mass literacy, comprehensive and vocational education in Nigeria; First African Principal, Government Secondary School (former Middle School, Owerri); a Teacher in Geography and Latin in the prestigious Government College, Umuahia and Founder/Proprietor of Egbu Comprehensive School in Egbu Owerri. Pa Ejiogu was also the Educational Consultant/Sole Representative of Ford Foundation of the USA in Nigeria.

Pa Ejiogu was indeed a pillar of education and development in Nigeria.

Moreover, as a foremost Community Leader, he became the Secretary General of Owerri Union at the age of 17.

Born July 1911 in Umuayalu village, Egbu, Owerri, Pa Ejiogu received his primary school education at the Government School Owerri and secondary school education at Bonny Normal College. He obtained Grade III Teacher’s Certificate in 1928 and his Senior Teacher’s Certificate in 1933 before proceeding to the University of London Institute Of Education where he obtained the Advanced Stage of the Associate Diploma in Educational Organisation and Administration. He later attend numerous specialist (overseas) courses in Educational Systems and Practices, Adult Education and Local Government Administration.

In the field of education, he recorded a legendary career ascendancy, rising from a primary school teacher in the late 1920s to becoming the professional head of the Education Ministry – Chief Inspector of Education of the then Eastern Nigeria (1960 – 1965). In 1935, he became the first Head Master of Government Middle School, Owerri and worked towards its evolution into Government Secondary school in 1949.

He was the first and only person in Eastern Nigeria to pass the London Matriculation Examination when it was first administered in 1944 (there were only five successful candidates throughout Nigeria). He later taught in Government Middle School Aba and Government College Umuahia in the later 1940s. He subsequently served as a Travelling/Visiting Teacher and Regional Adult Education Officer in the early 1950s. From 1953 to 1958, Nathan Ejiogu served as the first African Principal of a teacher training Institution in Eastern Nigeria (T.T.C) – the present day University of Uyo. He was promoted to Principal Inspector of Education in the same 1958 before his appointment in 1960 as the first African Chief Inspector of Education for Eastern Nigeria – the geographical equivalent of the present day Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States. He retired in 1965 but continued service as Educational Consultant to the American Ford Foundation and UNESCO.

At the end of the Nigerian Civil war in 1970, he was appointed Chairman Public Service Commission of the defunct East Central State of Nigeria. In this capacity, he worked tirelessly to rehabilitate, reconstruct and restore stability and integrity to the Civil Service.

He was a member of the American Association of School Administrators and served as a Research Fellow at the Institute of Education, University of Nigeria, Nsukka until the outbreak of the Nigeria Civil war.

In the non-formal sector, he was a committed and revered community leader, serving as the General Secretary of Owerri Divisional Union (1934-1945) and providing inspired and stable leadership to his Egbu town union until his death. He was a strong leader in the Boys Scout movement, serving as a Scout Master (1929 – 1946) training the Youth in leadership and community development. In recognition thereof, he was appointed Vice Chairman Baden Powell Guild of Old Scouts and Patron in1970. He was in the forefront of promoting Adult Literacy (Education) programme which he also propagated through mass media as a Newspaper correspondent in the 1940s. In 1985, he was honoured post-humously by the Federal Government for his work in Adult Education.

Along with the late Dr. Adam Skapski, the Ford Foundation Adviser in Lagos and a few other educators like Dr. Tai Solarin and Prof. Babs Fafunwa, he co-authored a report titled: “The Report of Comparative Technical Education Seminar Abroad and Recommendations for A National Plan of Vocational and Technical Education in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The report was a blue print for the improvement and development of vocational and technical education in Nigeria. His writing on “Owerri Mbari Houses” published in the erstwhile journal, The Nigerian Teacher: Vol. 1 (4) pp 9 – 11 (1935) remains a globally acclaimed research/reference material on cultural tourism. He was conferred with the National Award – Officer of the Order of the Niger (O.O.N.) in 1963.

As was common in his days, he was married to four wives and had 22 children who are all successful in different professions. They include the late Chief Chinyere Asika, wife of late Ajie Ukpabi Asika, Administrator of defunct East Central State of Nigeria and Former Special Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo. She was also former Chief Executive of NEPAD in Nigeria and Dr. Kema Chikwe, former Minister of Transport, former Minister of Aviation, Ambassador of Nigeria to The Republic of Ireland, former Chairman Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and National Woman Leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His other daughters include Beatrice Onyeakazi (late); Evangelist Ogechi Ordu; Chiaka Ojogwu, a Professor in Education; Pastor Ngozi Nnadi; Mrs Nwaeju Njei; Ugboaku Okasi; Agbaku Agba ( late); Evangelist Ukwuoma Chukwunta; Barr. Nnenna Kalejaiye former Director of Legal Services and Secretary Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Oluoma Ejirika; Akufo Atukpawu; Anagam Ononuju (late); Apostle Barrister Obii Pax-Harry and Ijeoma Agbontaen.

Pa Nathan was blessed with six men among the 22 children, including Kelechi Ejiogu, a Community Leader; Ibe Ejiogu, an Agronomist; Nnamdi Ejiogu, a Business Consultant in Oil and Gas; Chimdi Ejiogu, an Educationist and Sports Administrator; Uche Ejiogu, an Accountant and Nedum Ejiogu, a US-based Attorney and International Affairs Consultant.

Nathan Okeoma Ejiogu died on August 4th 1972.

This Colossus of a man indeed impacted very positively on the social educational and economic development of Old Eastern Region of Nigeria specifically and the Nigerian nation generally. Nathan Ejiogu’s life was indeed a blessing and his memory a treasure to the Ejiogu family, Ndigbo, the Education Community in Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

A number of prominent Nigerians and octogenarians who related well with Pa Ejiogu in his life time have very good memories of him. Chief Edwin Clark, 95 the foremost Ijaw Leader, recalls that he attended Pa Ejiogu’s funeral in Egbu 50 years ago.

Elder Nath Okoro, 92, in his recollections states: “God gives friendly sensitive and skillful nature for support and encouragement of others. Nathan was a wonderful gift to Eastern Nigeria, a Role Model of the Father among Fathers, and his standing image of strength and secondly as guardian and gate keeper.”

Chief Ozichukwu Chukwu, a prominent Igbo leader described him as a quintessential community leader and foremost educapreneur and accomplished Public Servant.

As the family marks the 50th anniversary of his departure in this month of August, 2022, let us remember the remarks of Henry Longfellow that, “lives of great men all remind us; we can make our lives sublime and, departing, leave behind us, footprints on the sands of time.”

Ekpe is an Abuja based Media and PR Consultant.