Kunle Afolayan’s Epic ‘Anikulapo’ Premieres on His Birthdate

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Kunle Afolayan’s latest production, ‘Anikulapo’ will premiere on September 30, his birthday. Starring Kunle Remi in the lead role, ‘Anikulapo’ is a one of a kind mystical folklore drama revolving around the life of Saro, a young zealous man seeking for greener pasture in the great Oyo Kingdom. However, unfolding events and his illicit affair with the king’s wife, Arolake leads to his untimely death and encounter with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life.

The filmmaker had made this known in a teaser shared via his Instagram handle earlier. “Exclusive. Anikulapo is launching on @naijaonnetflix on the 30th of September,” he wrote. Fresh details on Anikulapo – which is the second of a Netflix three films slate with the renowned filmmaker – emerged recently during a Netflix exclusive premiere of its forthcoming titles.

The production packs a brilliant cast of Nollywood actors of the Yoruba genre for this historical story. Sola Sobowale, Hakeem K. Kazeem, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Taiwo Hassan, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, and Kareem Adepoju are among the cast in the upcoming epic film. ‘Anikulapo’ was shot at KAP Film Village and Resort run by Kunle Afolayan.

Principal photography for the epic commenced in February with the filmmaker promising to leave film lovers bedazzled especially as it would explore similar themes as the hit series ‘Game of Thrones’ but with a representation of the Yoruba culture. 

Afolayan wrapped up 2021 with a Netflix movie “A Naija Christmas” that knocked the Christmas socks off the feet of viewers.

