Ese Brume: An Unsung Hero

On the final day of the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, Nigeria’s Ese Brume leapt into the history books to become the first African (male or female) to claim two long jump medals at the World Championships after winning silver with a season’s best (SB) of 7.02m in the final of her event.

While competing in Doha in 2019, Brume took the bronze medal, making her the second Nigerian and African woman after Blessing Okagbare to make the podium in the long jump. This time around in Oregon, she started out with a jump of 6.61m and then improved on her mark to 6.88m, before launching out to an impressive season’s best of 7.02m which put her in the lead.

However, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who is the defending champion, responded with a superior leap of 7.09m which was good enough for gold, with Brume taking the silver and Brazilian Leticia Oro Melo the bronze with 6.89m.

Speaking after the victory, Brume, gave thanks to God and said, “I’m super super excited you know bronze turns gold I’m so happy to God I’m grateful God did it, it wasn’t by my power neither was it by my might but because of His grace which He has bestowed upon my life.”

Brume explained the significance of her achievement, adding, “I came here to impact the lives of younger ones and those who believe in God and those who are still trying to find themselves and thankfully God answered my prayer I’m super grateful to God.”

The silver from Oregon is the African record holder’s fourth global medal since 2019, underlining her consistency as No.1 on the continent. Brume claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year and silver at her first ever outing at the World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia back in March.

She is now one of three Nigerians to win two World Championships medals. First on the list is Francis Obikwelu who won a silver in the men’s 4x100m in 1997 and then bronze in the 200m in 1999. Okagbare clinched silver and bronze medals in the long jump and 200m respectively at Moscow 2013, while Brume won bronze and silver respectively in 2019 and 2022. She is also the only athlete (male or female) to win three back-to-back long jump titles at the African Championships.

The 26-year-old reclaimed her long jump title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after she set a new Games record with a leap of 7.00 metres to win, adding a second Commonwealth gold to the one she claimed in Glasgow eight years ago.

Brume indeed hopes the gold rush by Nigeria’s women on the last day of the Commonwealth Games will inspire girls in the country to take up sport.

“I know this will be an inspiration for them,” Brume told BBC Sport Africa.

She added: “Of course, when you see someone you look up to doing well, you want to definitely be like them. So this is going to motivate and inspire them.

“I hope it works.”

After two jumps of 6.99m and one of 6.96m – which would all have been enough to secure top spot on the podium – Brume said her record jump demonstrated her consistency in her discipline.

“This is one thing I really wanted – to get the Games record,” she added.

“This is special for me, because it shows consistency. It shows the hard work of all those that have supported me, and my coach who has been backing me up.

“Sometimes it’s about how you’re able to show that what you’re doing is not a fluke.”