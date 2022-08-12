Which Online Slot Machine Is The Best?

It is pretty difficult to answer such a subjective question which slot machine is the best. However, there is no hesitation to say that the Gladiator slot from Playtech is definitely one which is worth attention. It is considered to be one of the best casino games which you can play for free.

Sure, the Gladiator slot is a great game, but it is important to know how it works before playing it. For that reason, a Gladiator slot game review was prepared, where you will learn about its features, the best casinos to play this game, the main bonus features and the RTP (return-to-player percent). Thus, prepare yourself for the combat on the great Gladiator arena and read the article below!

Main Features of Gladiator Slot

To make it clear, the Gladiator slot is a completely reliable game without any scams here. Why is that? One of the most trustful software developers – Playtech – made this awesome gladiator-themed slot machine which was inspired by the movie “Gladiator”, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

In the Gladiator slot machine, there are the classic 5-reel and 3-row system with 25 paylines. The most frequent symbols are the numbers 9 and 10, followed by the letters A, K, J, Q. The prominent symbols are the characters of Emperor Commodus, Senator Gracchus, Lucilla and the Slave friend of General Maximus – Juba. The special feature is activated by the Scatter symbol represented by the Colosseum.

There are some machines that have no large betting limits, this can be missed by the most adventurous. Here, you can bet from $0.01 to $25, with the minimum bet being the value of $0,01 per 1 payline and the maximum being $1 per line.

An Autospin feature, which can be stopped whenever you want, can make your playing more comfortable, configurable from 10 spins to 99.

Gladiator Slot – Special Features

There are 2 main bonus features in the Gladiator online game, the first being activated by the Scatter symbol (Colosseum). When you hit 3 to 5 Scatter Colosseum bonus symbols, you are able to activate the Colosseum Bonus – a time when you pick up bricks from the Colosseum wall each one being an opportunity to get an award – either free games, a multiplier or an extra Scatter of Wild symbols.

The second bonus symbol is triggered by the Wild symbol (Gladiator’s Mask), which gives you an opportunity to activate another Colosseum Bonus – a special feature when you need to pick up 9 random masks, each one with a different value, to get the bonus multiplier of coins:

Bronze mask – x2.5 coins;

– x2.5 coins; Silver mask – x7.5 coins;

– x7.5 coins; Golden mask – x12.5 coins.

Moreover, there are a number of other bonus symbols for hitting which you may get bonus coins – here are they:

Juba – 250 coins;

– 250 coins; Gladiator Trainer Proximo – 250 coins;

– 250 coins; Senator Gracchus – up to 350 coins;

– up to 350 coins; Lucilla – 1000 coins;

– 1000 coins; Emperor Commodus– 5000 coins.

Gladiator Slot Modes

The Gladiator slot machine can be played both in demo mode and a real money one. Before real money mode it is best to check it out for yourself first. Fortunately, many online casinos offer free play of the Gladiator slot yet the other great and free slot machines.

After trying out the Gladiator slot for free, you may try playing it for real money. Though, you must take care of your budget and sums you allocate to each game, which is a part of the winning strategy. Just pick up an online casino with the highest payout slots and free online slots to play the Gladiator slot machine in the free and real money mode.

Conclusion

The Gladiator slot machine is a great game to play for fun and for real money. Whilst it doesn’t have a high RTP, it is offset by a great gameplay and different ways to earn rewards. Moreover, it has a good betting range and is available at the best online casinos.