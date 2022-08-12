  • Thursday, 11th August, 2022

Sports Journalists  Gather in Maryland to Discuss ‘Future of Nigerian Sports’ 

Sport | 36 seconds ago

Former Super Falcons  Coach, Sam Okpodu, and  Veteran Journalist,  Dr Jonnie Isebor, will be among the speakers who will gather at The Fellow Hall, Lanham, Maryland, USA on Saturday to discuss “The Future of Nigerian Sports” with other veteran Nigeria sports journalists in attendance.

Also speaking at the event is Dr Komolafe Johnson, a sport-loving physician.

The aim of the meet is to examine the problems of Nigerian sports and its possible remedies and also be the inaugural convention of Nigerian Sports Journalists in Diaspora (NSJID), a US-based organisation with members spread all over the world.

According to Clement Ige, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Prof. Mathias Chika Mordi of John Hopkins University in Baltimore would serve as the convention chairman while former Daily Sketch reporter Dokun Oladitan, now based in Maryland will host today’s reception for the NSJID members arriving From England, Canada and all over the United States.

Meanwhile, the organisation will also host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will see outgoing President, Eyobong Ita, hand over to a new Board of Directors led by newly-elected President Olugbenga Bakare.

Others in the in-coming board include Julie Osezele (VP-Europe), Innocent Amomoh (VP-North America), James Taye Akinola (Secretary), Caroline Nwankwo (Assistant Secretary), and Rasheed Adewuyi (Treasurer).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.