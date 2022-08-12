Police Arrest Driver, Guarantor for Stealing Vehicle Three Weeks After Employment

Rebecca Ejifoma

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a driver, Ortema Paul in the Ojodu axis of the state for stealing and attempting to sell his employer’s 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup van for N20 million.

Paul, age 41, was arrested on August 9 alongside his accomplices, his guarantor, Iorfa Paul, 40, and Ojo Solomon, 29 ,who was contracted to locate and disable the tracker in the vehicle.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. He confirmed that all the suspects were nabbed in the vehicle while trying to sell it. “The vehicle was bought brand new and is just three weeks old,” the statement added.

Their arrest followed the launching of a swift investigation into the matter immediately after a report of car theft was filed.

As noted in the statement, the suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents that the command would continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the state,” the statement read in part.