I Had Trying Times in Kano, Says INEC Commissioner 





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Risqua Arabu Shehu, has disclosed that he went through a difficult time during his tenure as REC in the ancient city of Kano.

Professor Shehu told journalists in Kano yesterday while presenting an award of recognition to Sarkin Yoruba (Yoruba community leader in Kano) as peace ambassador, stating that: “Today is my last formal engagement in office after concluding my five-year tenure as resident electoral commissioner.

“I went through a difficult time here; I have concluded my term, but it’s not inconclusive. It’s really pleasing to do this job and leave well. I thank the good people of the state and the media generally. I have to thank the media for their support to me and the commission.”

Professor Shehu asked for forgiveness from colleagues and other staff members of the commission.

He said: “I will go back to the university to continue my work. I seek your forgiveness, but in life you must be very honest in all your actions. I forgive all who offended me in one way or another.”

The outgoing INEC commissioner also thanked the Almighty Allah for being alive to see the end of his tenure in Kano State.

According to Shehu, INEC job is very challenging, and prayed for the incoming REC to succeed as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

In his brief remarks, the Sarkin Yoruba of Kano, Murtala Alimi Otishishe, appealed to Nigerians to maintain peace in their actions ahead of 2023 general election.

He explained that advocating peace is the genesis of life, and appealed to Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and use it to vote for the candidates of their choice, who will help to maintain peace in the country.

The Yoruba leader also warned Nigerians to desist from using their voter cards for economic gains, saying: “PVC is not for sale. It’s your right to use it and vote for the candidate that will led the country.”