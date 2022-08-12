I Had Trying Times in Kano as INEC Commissioner, Says Shehu

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The outgoing Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Risqua Arabu Shehu has disclosed that he passed through difficult times during his tenure in the ancient city.



Shehu told reporters in Kano yesterday, while presenting an award of recognition to Sarkin Yoruba (Yoruba Community Leader in Kano) with an award of peace ambassador, stating that, “Today is my last formal engagement in office after concluding my five-year tenure as resident electoral commissioner”.

“I went through a difficult time, I have concluded my term, and it’s not inconclusive. It’s really pleasing to do this job and leave well. I thank the good people of the state and the media, generally, I have to thank the media for their support to me and the commission.”



Shehu asked for forgiveness from colleagues and other staff of the Commission that he had offended in any way.

“I will go back to the university to continue my work. I seek your forgiveness, but in life you must be very frank and honest in all your actions. I forgive all who offended me in one way or the other,” he said.



The outgoing INEC commissioner also thanked Almighty Allah for being alive to see to the end of his tenure in Kano.

According to Shehu, INEC job is very challenging and he prayed for the incoming REC to succeed as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

In his brief remarks, the Sarkin Yoruba of Kano, Engr. Murtala Alimi Otishishe appealed to Nigerians to maintain peace in their actions ahead of 2023 general elections.



He explained that advocating peace was the genesis of life. He appealed to Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and use it to vote for the candidates of their choice who would help to maintain the peace in the country.

He warned people to desist from using their voter cards for economic gains, saying the PVC is not for sale.

“It’s your right to use it and vote for the candidate that will rule the country,” he added.