Five Presidential Guards Killed in Gunfight with Terrorists Buried

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The remains of the five gallant presidential guards killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Bwari were buried yesterday in Abuja.

A statement by the Brigade of Guards disclosed the remains of Capt Attah Samuel and four other soldiers killed by insurgents during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.



Until their demise, the soldiers served with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the FCT, respectively.

While reading the funeral oration of the deceased, the Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer, 176 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Joshuah Kolawale Adisa, described the late captain and soldiers as thoroughbred infantrymen committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose services would be greatly missed.



The duo prayed to God to console the families left behind by the deceased, stressing that while the brigade and the Nigerian Army mourned, the families should take solace in the fact that they fought a just fight.



The high point of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen James Alilu Ataguba, to the next of kin of the deceased personnel and the lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes.

There was also the rendition of the last post and gun salute.



The burial process started with a wake and funeral service held in honour of the fallen heroes at St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before the final interment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery Maitama Abuja. The ceremony was witnessed by senior army officers, commanding officers, brigade staff officers, Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon John Gabaya, family members, and the barracks community.