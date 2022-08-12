Five NYSC Members to Repeat Service in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



No fewer than five National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Sokoto State will repeat their service year while three others have their service extended for alleged misconducts.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, disclosed this during the passing out of 2021 Batch B Stream 2 corps members yesterday in Sokoto.

Nakamba said the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences ranging from abscondment, absenteeism and others during their service year.

He explained that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy, and will not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

The state coordinator noted that a total of 537 corps members passed out and two corps members received the prestigious Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar awards for their outstanding contributions towards the upliftment of the living standard of their host communities.

He thanked the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his love and unparalleled support for the scheme in the state over the years, especially his commitment toward the sustenance of payment of state allowance to corps members.

He said: “I also seized this opportunity to thank his eminence Sultan of Sokoto for his unflinching support to the scheme, and demonstration of love for the youths and NYSC in particular.”

He noted that during the period, Unity Bank has assisted three corps members that distinguished themselves on skills and entrepreneurship development.

The coordinator further said the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other institutions have also supported corps members who developed business plans but lack funds to finance them.