Cameroon Seeks AIB-N Support on Aircraft Accident Investigation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Republic of Cameroon has sought for support of Accident Investigative Bureau, Nigeria Chapter (AIB-N) on the investigation of an accident involving Havilland DHC 400 Twinotter aircraft that occurred on May 11, 2022 in Cameroon.

The Director of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transportation, Cameroon, Mrs. Essimi Dine, who led the team to AIB-N headquarters in Abuja, said the support of AIB was necessary due to its advanced infrastructure for accident investigation.

Dine said the AIB-N would help to download and analyse information from the recorder of the aircraft, noting that the Republic of Cameroon would further collaborate with AIB-N, on capacity building in accident investigation and how to collaborate.

According to her, “we have come to see how AIB is doing things. What they can do in terms of equipment and infrastructure they have thanking you, Mr. Commissioner, thank you everybody. Thank you also for your warm welcome here in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the support of the AIB. We assure that the cause of the accident will be resolved after our work here. We will further request for other areas of collaboration. We really appreciate the support of AIB.”

In his earlier remark, the Commissioner of Accident Investigative Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Mr. Akin Olateru, said the bureau was part of the investigation of the accident as Nigerians were on board.

Olateru, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, stated that two Nigerians pilots and a Cameroonian operator were involved in the accident.

“But Cameroon has decided to seek assistance in terms of the investigation to help with; the download of the FPR and CBR, analysis of information and animation of how it happened.

“As you aware, we have one of the best accident investigative laboratories in the world. We have capability of getting information from the damaged recorder which the aircraft came with. The aircraft came with a highly burned recorder. We will be able to retrieve information from it,” he said.