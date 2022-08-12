2023: Ogun West Stakeholders Back Tinubu, Dapo, Adeola



James Sowole in Abeokuta

Stakeholders which include the traditional rulers, religious leaders, market women, students and political leaders in Ogun West have mobilised support for the electoral victories of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Dapo Abiodun and its Senatorial candidate, Solomon Adeola, in the 2023 general election.



The stakeholders said victories of Tinubu, Abiodun and Adeola in next year’s elections would guarantee the sustenance of life-changing interventions in education, commerce and socioeconomic developments of the area.

They spoke separately at Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government area of Ogun State, at an event, to mark the 53rd Birthday of Adeola at the newly built multi-million pavilion, facilitated by the Lagos West Senator.



Adeola, who is the Ogun West Senatorial candidate for the 2023, at the event, donated, four brand new buses for council of baales, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imam and Alfas, market women and men.

The senator also donated 19 electric transformers to light up 200 communities in the area and 1500 units of school benches and chairs, for selected schools in the Senatorial districts.



The event was convened by the Dr. Kunle Salako under the umbrella of a group, West2West4DA Movement, to mark Adeola’s 53rd birth day.

Various speakers at the event attended by the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, eulogised, Adeola for what he had done for senatorial district even while he was representing Lagos as a senator.



The stakeholders, expressed optimism that what they saw showed that Adeola would do more for the district, if he wins in 2023.

They therefore, declared to do all within their powers to ensure that the trio of Tinubu,Abiodun and Adeola, come out victorious in the next general election.



Setting the tone for the day, the Chairman of the West2West4D, Salako, noted that Adeola decided to use this year’s birthday celebration to further impact on some critical areas of Ogun West and indeed Ogun State socio-economic sectors; education, power distribution and religious and grassroots organisation.



He said, “going forward therefore, if we want to continue to enjoy this kind of life changing intervention in multiple folds in Ogun West, we should know what to do.

“Let us support the emergence of new federal government of Nigeria in 2023 headed by somebody who knows Ogun West, who have visited Ogun West and who relates with Ogun West.



“Let us support a governor in Oke-Mosan who respects Ogun West, who cares about Ogun West and who will not because of politics join to call one of our illustrious son a stranger. Let us support that gubernatorial candidate who will not ask for his own 8 years after 2023 or who is ‘just in the race to negotiate for his political future.”



In his address, the Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Abuja, Dr. Kashim Akor maintained that the empowerment programme was part of the intervention programmes by the federal government to eradicate crimes among the youths.

Akor noted that, the pavilion would serve as recreation centre for the youths, adding that the donation of transformers is just the first phase, while the second phase of the empowerment programme would commence soonest.