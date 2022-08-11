  • Thursday, 11th August, 2022

Wike Invites Gbajabiamila to Inaugurate Rivers Legislative Quarters

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to commission the official residences of the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly Friday.

Wike personally wrote a letter to Gbajabiamila inviting the Speaker to commission the Legislative Quarters, built by his administration.

Gbajabiamila is expected to commission the residence and assist in handing over same to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It was further gathered that the official quarters for the Rivers Assembly members comprise 32 fully furnished 4-bedroom duplexes for each member.

This is coming days after Wike invited the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commission some projects in the state.

