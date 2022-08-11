  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

Stewart Joins Data.org as Chief Data, Technology Officer

Data.org has announced that Dr. Uyi Stewart will join the organisation on August 15, 2022, as Chief Data and Technology Officer. In the newly-created position, Stewart will provide senior technical leadership in all aspects of data.org’s work, with a particular focus on our programmatic initiatives, which today include the Inclusive Growth and Recovery Challenge, the Capacity Accelerator Network, and Epiverse.

Stewart will play a critical role in designing and building new initiatives, leveraging his global network to drive inclusive co-creation and strengthen outcomes. He will also be responsible for data.org’s overall data strategy, leading the design, development, and implementation of advanced analytics to glean insights from data.org’s own data generated through its initiatives, and data from the wider social impact sector.

Executive Director at Data.org, Danil Mikhailov, said: “Our rapid growth in scope and scale of our global initiatives have heightened our need for technical depth to conceive and evaluate programs, and to make use of the increasing volume of data informing our overall work today. We are delighted to be working with an esteemed data and technology leader to bring oversight and insight to our efforts, and to deepen our networks globally, particularly in Africa.”

