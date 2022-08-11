Redefining Narrative with Social Media Takes Spotlight at Bodex Social Media Hangout 

The third edition of Bodex Social Media Hangout which took place recently at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, had in attendance an array of stars, celebrities, practitioners, social media enthusiasts and stakeholders.

The annual multi-city event played host to some of the who-is-who in the social media industry, corporate world, principal actors in traditional media, law enforcement agencies and ministries of information in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening remarks of the event, the convener Florence Hungbo, stated that: ‘This year’s edition was convened to restate the position of social media as the leading influence of social interaction. We wanted to redefine the narrative of social media as a place not only for fun and jokes but also a place for serious discussions, as to how best to use social media to reposition our country and individuals going by the recent happenings in the country.

“We want to show Nigerians that social media is changing lives in more ways than we can ever imagine and we should seize that opportunity to rewrite our stories positively.”

Popular Realtor and CEO Aliensmedia limited, Segun Awosanya, also known as SegaLinks, Pamilerin Adegoke popularly known as ‘PamPam’ on social media and the effervescent Aproko Doctor – Chinomso Egemba, the popular ‘Water Evangelist’ headlined the event

This year’s edition aptly themed ‘Social Media X – Redefining the Narrative’ was hosted with the times in mind. Conversations were designed around the coming elections – which is a major attention-grabbing discourse across social media — the scourge of drug abuse, effective parenting and battling the blight of fake news, which is a never-ending decima in the social media age.

Keynote speeches by CEO, Baobab+ Nigeria, Kolawole Osinowo; Group Head, External and Media Relations UBA Group, Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi; and creative entrepreneur, Efe Omorogbe set the stage for the event and followed closely by other eminent panelists including Managing Editor Of THISDAY Newspapers, Bolaji Adebiyi; MD/CEO Milolar Group, Damilola Otubanjo; Branding and Communications Consultant, Oma Ehiri; Head of Media Dangote, Esan Sunday, and a host of others.

The event which had legendary Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st as compere while Denrele Edun as the green carpet host had entertaining performances by Skales, Humblesmith, Jaywon, and Wale Thompson among others.