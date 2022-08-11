Notorious Cultist, Rashidi Oko-Ilu, Remanded for Alleged Murder, Arson in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A notorious cultist, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known as Oko-ilu, who has been allegedly terrorising Ede in Osun State, has been remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

The police had arrested Hammed last Saturday after three months of being declared wanted for committing various capital offences.

Oko-ilu was arraigned yesterday afternoon on a nine-count charge at a Chief Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The charge includes conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful killings, engaging in unlawful society, illegal possession of arms among others.

Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the suspect be remanded in custody due to the magnitude of the offences allegedly committed.

A charge sheet obtained by THISDAY yesterday in the court read that “Rasheed and others now at large, between February 13, 2020 and of August 7, 2022, at Ede, Osun State, in the Ede Magistrate District, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony to wit: murder, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you Rasheed Hammed and others now at large on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Hassan Adedeji and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Hammed Rasheed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Idowu (aka Delta) thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Rasheed Hammed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did with intent to kill, unlawfully shot one Inspector Gbenga Eke, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Rasheed Hammed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony to wit: arson, willful damage and being members of unlawful society and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you Rasheed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully set on fire a dwelling house, a car and motorcycles belonging to one Kolade Jelili, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 443 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria.

“That you Rasheed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully set on fire a dwelling house, one Toyota Corolla car and 10 motorcycles of one

Olayiwole Wakeel, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 443 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you Rasheed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did engage yourselves in unlawful society known as Eiye Confraternity, a secret cult, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 64 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you Rasheed and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully have in your possession two locally made guns and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Vol 14 laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The plea of the accused was not taken due to the nature of the offences committed.

Magistrate Ayilara, therefore, ordered that the suspect be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

He further ordered that the duplicate case file should be forwarded to the DPP for legal advice.

Ayilara, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 7, 2022, for mention.