Lagos is Not Nigeria, PDP Chieftain Slams Keyamo’s Defence of Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

Sylvester Idowu



Former Delta State governorship aspirant and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke has taken a swipe at Mr. Festus Keyamo over his recent statement that Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best presidential candidate in the 2023 election based on his antecedents.

Keyamo had while speaking as the Media Director, Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council recently in a national television programme, said Bola Tinubu is the best among the presidential candidates and easiest candidates to sell.

Keyamo, who is the Minister of State, Labour claimed that nobody comes close to Tinubu’s record when it comes to public service in the last 23 years and equally said if elected, Tinubu would continue with the record of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Reacting to Keyamo’s statement, Onuesoke, in a statement yesterday said it was disappointing that an erudite lawyer like Keyamo who worked with the late human rights lawyer, Late Gani Fawehinmi, was supporting Tinubu’s candidacy.

Querying why Keyamo felt Tinubu was the best presidential candidate, Onuesoke asked, “How is Tinubu the best candidate? Did Tinubu win any award as best candidates like others or are you promoting what they wrote and gave to you?

“What Keyamo should understand is that Nigeria is not Lagos. Even in Lagos and other western states, Tinubu had lost majority of his loyalists because they have discovered that APC is living in deceit. Tinubu’s presidency will destroy Nigeria further. They promised heaven and earth to Nigerians. Where are the benefits they promised? Rather everything has worsened under their watch,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to shun Keyamo’s deceit, alleging that APC as a party has absolutely nothing to offer Nigerians except poverty, bad economy and insecurity.

“They have absolutely nothing to offer Nigerians except poverty, bad economy and insecurity. These people continue in self-deceit and unrealistic ‘positive’ speaking. They keep telling us how good Buhari has been in the face of gross insecurity, abject poverties and massive deaths caused by ineffective governance.

“The defeat of Oyetola of Osun State to Davido’s uncle, Adeleke is a good example of what awaits them in 2023,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain urged the electorates to save their future and that of their children by voting wisely in 2023, stressing that another eight years in the hands of APC politicians was unthinkable.