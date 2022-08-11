IG Stresses Role of Monarchs in Crime Prevention

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Usman Alkali Baba, has underscored the relevance of traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in crime prevention and control.

Baba stated this yesterday when he paid homage on the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, at his palace in company of the Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

He said that the traditional institution remained key in the achievement of community policing initiative of the Nigeria Police Force where all citizens are expected to participate effectively.

The inspector general reiterated commitment of Nigerian Police to carrying traditional rulers along in new strategies to combat crime and criminality in the country.

He explained that the need for that has become a categorical imperative now that the security situation in the country is worrisome.

Alkali also encouraged the monarch to promote the inculcation of norms and values among the people to reduce vices in societies.

He further disclosed that with the successful training and deployment of 10,000 police officers, another batch of 10,000 is being recruited, urging the royal father to encourage interested young people in the state to participate in line with President Muhammadu Buhar’s directive that all the 774 local government areas in the country must be represented in the exercise.

He also noted that Gombe State is commercially endowed, and stressed that its security is paramount for businesses to continue to thrive.

The inspector general of police also commended Governor Yahaya for his untiring support to the Gombe State Police Command and other security agencies, which has increased the efficiency of policing in the state.

He also lauded the governor for convening the first Peace and Security Summit in the state and according him the opportunity to present the summit’s keynote address and the launch of the state’s security outfit “Operation Hattara.”

Yahaya, in his remark, appreciated the inspector general of police for honoring the state with his presence and assured him of continued support to the police force to enable it deliver on its mandate of ensuring law and order in the state and the country at large.

Responding, the elated Emir of Gombe and Chairman of the State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll, described the IG’s visit to the state as historic, noting that Usman Baba Alkali was the first IG to spend a night in Gombe, which underscored his long standing relationship with the state.

The emir also commended the efforts of Yahaya in ensuring the state remained peaceful by continually engaging all relevant stakeholders as exemplified by the ongoing peace and security summit in the state.

Highlights of the visit included the presentation of a gift of special specie of a bull to the IG by the Emir.