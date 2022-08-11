FCTA Adopts SOP for Efficient Service Delivery

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has adopted the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to facilitate and reposition its operations for efficient service delivery.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola,who made this known at sign-off ceremony of the FCTA’s SOP.

He identified SOP document as the springboard for efficient and incorruptible services delivery to the citizensin the Territory.

Adesola also directed the relevant departments to immediately package appropriate training programme that would enable them build the capacity of the SOP champions, so as they would cascade it down in the various SDA’s of the FCTA.

He also declared that FCTA wanted o become number one organisation for efficient service delivery in Nigeria, and enjoined those who have not bounded in the ongoing reform initiative, to do so

He expressed gratitude to Head of the Civil Service of Federation (HoS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan for the leadership provided through the Service, while assuring the Service that the FCTA was ready to imbibe by the established rules at the lower level, as it has demonstrated such with its ability to develop SOP.

“In FCT, we are no longer where we were last year, as we have moved, and therefore everyone should join us to move. And I pray that we keep this trajectory, so that the FCT will be acknowledged as investors friendly. We want to become number one organisation for efficient service delivery in Nigeria. This is what all of us should resolve to do, “he stressed.

Team Lead of the SOP, Mrs. Aolat Dosunmu, from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation commended the FCTA for demonstrating capacity for the effective deployment of the SOP, through the support and commitment of its staff and management from the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies that participated in a-two-week pilot SOP training.