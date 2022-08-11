Evoke Health Solutions Launches to Provide Telehealth Services to Nigerians 

Evoke e Health Solutions held their launch on Saturday August 6, at Sheraton Hotel Abuja. The event was well attended by dignitaries from different strata of life.

The online attendance was quite impressive too. Evoke e-health team which comprises young brilliant minds and capable hands stated that technology is the way forward in healthcare of Nigerians.

The platform was birthed as a solution to many during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and has since then grown.

It was the vision of Dr. Ifeoma Obianuzi Amadi and Dr. Anthony Oketa, both medical practitioners and former classmates, desire to contribute their quotas to the health sector of the country.

The experiences gained from their work stations and various homes outside of Nigeria aids in proffering solutions to the masses in Nigeria.

Dr. Amadi explained in depth what Evoke e health is, and what Nigerians stand to gain using its services. In her address she said, “Telehealth offers a high quality solution, it is obvious that development and implementation of telemedicine and digital health developments has a lot of advantages and brings a great value for both practitioners and patients.

“Evoke has a user-friendly platform and a wide range of medical doctors, specialists, nurses and pharmacists. On connecting, you will then be assessed and referred to the appropriate specialist. In case the patient requires further assessment, then arrangements can be made to travel whether locally or abroad to be reviewed by the specialist.

In sharing her experience, Dr. Amadi said her friend ‘s dad in the United States had a stroke with no one around to take care of him. She called me and we didn’t know anybody where he resides, at the time there was only a no contact service that was available.

” That scenario actually gave me an idea on the kind of services we need to offer at Evoke, services for patients who are bedridden and those in the nursing homes that can access a doctor easily. Evoke is tailored in such a way that persons in the rural areas can access doctors with ease.

An average Nigerian living in the rural area travels about 56 kilometers to the nearest health clinic, oftentimes the clinic is overly crowded and that person may be turned back for different reasons and told to return another day.

Now with Evoke e health, no one is turned away, each patient is treated with the strictest privacy and priority, the initiative minimizes the cost of traveling to see a doctor and offers high quality medical care regardless of the patient or physician location, they aim to eliminate time and distance factors in healthcare for remote patients by enabling real-time examination and treatment through virtual consultation.

Dr. Anthoy Oketa stated that the world has advanced and changed drastically after the Covid pandemic. He believes Nigerians are no exception to that change and as such they are eager and ready to embrace Evoke e health services.

“The world has gone digital and telemedicine stands to offer more to Nigerians than the traditional hospital system in place. With Evoke a patient can be viewed by several specialists at the same time and that in itself is an added bonus.

“Evoke e Health can work in Nigeria, the insecurities and constant outbreak of diseases make it a remarkable service. With more people shopping for goods and services online, telehealth is an added advantage.

“Evoke consultation fee is affordable, the platform has a wide pool of medical experts from all across the globe, thus, making them the preferred choice. Evoke e health is set to lead the way in innovation with a full range of solutions to meet the requirements of different environments.”

L-R: Co-founder/CEO, Evoke E-Health Solutions, Dr. Tony Oketah; Chief Nursing Officer, Ms Gertrude Amadi; Chief Finance Officer, Mrs Nkiru Nwankwo and Co-founder/CEO, DR. Ifeoma Obanozie-Amadi at the pre-launch of Telehealth Practive in Nigeria, weekend, at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja